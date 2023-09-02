Profund Advisors LLC Has $799,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $606,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,445 shares of company stock worth $21,200,970. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,541.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,487.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2,510.51. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,050.21 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

