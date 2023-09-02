Profund Advisors LLC Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 602,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,243,000 after purchasing an additional 81,933 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 678,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,024,000 after purchasing an additional 246,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

