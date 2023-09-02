Profund Advisors LLC Has $871,000 Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after buying an additional 4,772,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $665,758,000 after buying an additional 1,162,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after buying an additional 448,159 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1,294.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 293,576 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 272,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

