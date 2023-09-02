Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Verve Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VERV shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $857.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 3,534.98%. Verve Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.