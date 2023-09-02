Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Replimune Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,761,000 after acquiring an additional 893,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after acquiring an additional 442,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after buying an additional 89,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Replimune Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after buying an additional 458,420 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 18,600 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $372,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 18,600 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $372,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tanya Lewis sold 12,860 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $309,411.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,198 in the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $29.52.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

