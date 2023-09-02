Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 29,495 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Arcturus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.60. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.07). The business had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.05 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 544,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 544,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $243,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $33,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $1,262,880 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

