Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 85,912 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Anavex Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 8.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 0.5 %

AVXL stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.67. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $15.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVXL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Anavex Life Sciences

In other news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 268,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $2,138,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

