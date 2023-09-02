Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $48,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $723.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

