Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours
In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
Shares of DD stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DuPont de Nemours
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.