Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,167 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Catalent by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 43.9% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 25.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,685,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,858,000 after purchasing an additional 445,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 16.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $92,242.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Catalent

Catalent Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CTLT opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.19, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.