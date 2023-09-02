Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,332 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.