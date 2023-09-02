Profund Advisors LLC Sells 658 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,597,000 after purchasing an additional 931,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,991,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $142.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.68%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

