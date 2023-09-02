Profund Advisors LLC Sells 891 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in AES during the first quarter valued at about $31,799,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in AES by 83.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,062,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 936,829 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AES by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,293,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,205,000 after purchasing an additional 873,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,914,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,190,000 after buying an additional 833,332 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

NYSE AES opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.19%.

In other news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

