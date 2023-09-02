Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Chinook Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 38.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 389.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDNY opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $40.51.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,199.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $45,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,697.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KDNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

