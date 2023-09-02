Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Verve Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VERV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

VERV opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $857.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $41.96.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 3,534.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.