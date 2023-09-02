Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,998 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Progress Software worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Progress Software by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,665,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,673,000 after buying an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PRGS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.1 %

PRGS stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.92. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $589,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,581.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $589,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,896 shares of company stock valued at $935,272 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

