ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 10,429 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,514 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of SouthState worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter worth $54,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 23.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 47.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter worth $76,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of SSB stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $555.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

