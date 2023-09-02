ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,701 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Exponent worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $95.12.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 19.03%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

