ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of McGrath RentCorp worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $44,113.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total value of $257,363.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $44,113.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,770 shares in the company, valued at $489,354.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $101.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.50.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $203.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.80 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 22.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

