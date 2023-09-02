ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4,072.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

AUB opened at $30.40 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

