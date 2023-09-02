ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Balchem worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 158.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $140.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.51. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $116.68 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Balchem from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Balchem

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.