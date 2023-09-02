ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 5,890 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,095,780,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $109.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

