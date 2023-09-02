ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 8,490 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Waste Management by 12.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26.2% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 195.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $156.98 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $174.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

