ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth $278,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 1.2 %

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $170.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $97.76 and a one year high of $180.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.68 and a 200 day moving average of $143.95.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.76. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $72,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $72,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chester J. Culver sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $44,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,259.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,250. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

