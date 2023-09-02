ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,971 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 638,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.01 per share, with a total value of $36,389,540.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 222,629,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,692,093,143.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.