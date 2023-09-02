ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.54 Million Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,487 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of International Bancshares worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 40.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in International Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in International Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in International Bancshares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IBOC stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 18.73%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

