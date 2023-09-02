ProShare Advisors LLC Has $9.31 Million Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,498 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Avient worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after buying an additional 116,348 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 7.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Avient by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 57,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,206 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

AVNT opened at $40.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.90 million. Avient had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

