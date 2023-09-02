ProShare Advisors LLC Has $9.44 Million Stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.85% of Atrion worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Atrion by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atrion by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Atrion by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atrion by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Atrion by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Atrion Stock Up 1.1 %

ATRI stock opened at $470.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $827.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.48. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $455.90 and a fifty-two week high of $705.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.12 and a 200-day moving average of $579.32.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.84 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.88%.

Atrion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.33%.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

