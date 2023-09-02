ProShare Advisors LLC Has $9.78 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,659,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 483,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 90,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 0.3 %

CPK opened at $110.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average is $123.12. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $105.79 and a 1-year high of $132.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $135.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

