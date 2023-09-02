ProShare Advisors LLC Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Northwest Natural worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 350,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 126,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Maxim Group downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE:NWN opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.65.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $237.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 68.31%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

