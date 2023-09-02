ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,374 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Community Bank System worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,852.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBU. Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Community Bank System stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.59. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.63 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

