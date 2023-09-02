ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Horace Mann Educators worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,473,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,062,000 after acquiring an additional 646,999 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,568,000 after buying an additional 387,203 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 128.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 123,432 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 769,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after buying an additional 90,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 89,661 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of HMN stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

