ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,303 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Matthews International worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,460,000. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 641,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 127,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 143.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MATW. TheStreet downgraded Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International Stock Performance

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $48.86. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $471.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleta W. Richards bought 1,090 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $49,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,704. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Matthews International

(Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.