ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,069 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Standex International worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $151,096.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $866,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $151,096.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $866,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $213,019.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,938.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,325 shares of company stock worth $520,086. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Report on Standex International

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $154.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $80.88 and a twelve month high of $168.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $188.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

About Standex International

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.