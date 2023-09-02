ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 5,503 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,638 shares of company stock worth $9,354,279 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $231.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $232.41.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

