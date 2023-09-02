ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,931 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Materion worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 948.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Materion by 23.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Materion by 9.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $34,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $111.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.08. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $123.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.51.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.22 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

