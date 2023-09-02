Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 26th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th.

Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 87.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

PSEC stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.00. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

View Our Latest Report on Prospect Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.