Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Public Storage by 17.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

Public Storage stock opened at $275.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $269.49 and a 1-year high of $343.47. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.31.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

