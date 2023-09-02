Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stake Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Qorvo worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 23.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at $15,943,991.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $108.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.74 and its 200-day moving average is $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -637.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

