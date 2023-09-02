Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on October 13th

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Quanta Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Quanta Services has a payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $212.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $212.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.06 and its 200-day moving average is $179.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 23.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.