R. Rimmy Malhotra Sells 5,000 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R. Rimmy Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $51,550.00.

On Friday, August 25th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $102,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $107,800.00.

On Friday, August 18th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 19,856 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $211,664.96.

On Wednesday, August 16th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $107,300.00.

On Monday, August 14th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $54,100.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $45,200.00.

InfuSystem Price Performance

Shares of INFU stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.65 million, a P/E ratio of 341.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in InfuSystem by 18.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 49,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

