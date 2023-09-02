Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Acquires $100,100.00 in Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at $328,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ranpak Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PACK stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $513.50 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ranpak from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranpak

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 81.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ranpak by 107.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 202.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

