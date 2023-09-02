Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $8.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,359,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,022,000 after buying an additional 79,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,018,000 after buying an additional 199,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 976,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,877,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RWT opened at $8.22 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Redwood Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently -78.05%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

