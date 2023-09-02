Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Purchases $77,641.08 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $77,641.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,757,021.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,081 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $264,021.39.

Shares of RM stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 59.19, a quick ratio of 59.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $38.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $133.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $132.46 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Regional Management by 124.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regional Management by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 112,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regional Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

