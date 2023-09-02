Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,099 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Resources Connection worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter worth $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Resources Connection by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Resources Connection by 38.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Resources Connection Stock Up 1.0 %

RGP stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $528.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.08 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

In other news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,926.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resources Connection Profile

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.