Reviewing Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) & Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) and Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of Power Co. of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Brighthouse Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Brighthouse Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Power Co. of Canada and Brighthouse Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Co. of Canada N/A N/A N/A Brighthouse Financial -65.81% 14.27% 0.36%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Co. of Canada N/A N/A N/A $2.72 10.08 Brighthouse Financial $8.47 billion 0.40 $5.00 million ($34.50) -1.48

This table compares Power Co. of Canada and Brighthouse Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brighthouse Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Power Co. of Canada. Brighthouse Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Co. of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Power Co. of Canada and Brighthouse Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Co. of Canada 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brighthouse Financial 0 7 0 0 2.00

Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus price target of $40.06, suggesting a potential upside of 46.00%. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus price target of $53.71, suggesting a potential upside of 5.01%. Given Power Co. of Canada’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Power Co. of Canada is more favorable than Brighthouse Financial.

Summary

Brighthouse Financial beats Power Co. of Canada on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services. It also provides employer-sponsored retirement plan, individual retirement account and drawdown, investment option, and education services, as well as taxable brokerage accounts; private keeping and administrative services; payout annuities, equity release mortgages, life bonds, mortgage, securities, pension, private equity, and financial services; and investment products, such as equity, fixed income, absolute return and alternative strategies, exchange traded funds, and trust funds. The company was incorporated in 1925 and is based in Montreal, Canada. Power Corporation of Canada operates as a subsidiary of Pansolo Holding Inc.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

