Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.81

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.81 and last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 72758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $340,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,089.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $340,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,089.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $152,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,215. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

Read More

