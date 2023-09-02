Reza Kasnavi Sells 900 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock opened at $109.68 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 41.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 90,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,617,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

