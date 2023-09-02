Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $445.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $405.35.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $392.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $439.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.08.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,043,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 101,056.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,350,000 after buying an additional 1,986,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after buying an additional 118,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.