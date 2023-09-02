Ryan Damon Sells 3,500 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $102,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 29th, Ryan Damon sold 7,000 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $203,070.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Ryan Damon sold 1,668 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $47,538.00.

Criteo Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.40 and a beta of 0.91. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $240.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.98 million. Criteo had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRTO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,509,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,548,000 after buying an additional 178,275 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 197,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 50,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

